U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Bridgeford, 559th Flying Training Squadron commander, speaks to his squadron and distinguished guests prior to him relinquishing command to Lt. Col. Benjamin Peacock during a change of command ceremony on May 22, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sean Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9068009
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-FD742-1455
|Resolution:
|6617x4411
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 559th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.