    Educator's Workshop May 2025: Day 1 [Image 28 of 38]

    Educator's Workshop May 2025: Day 1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Educators with Recruiting Stations Houston, Dallas, Austin and Albuquerque perform the maneuver under fire during the modified Combat Fitness Test at Educator's Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, Calif. on May 27, 2025. The Educators Workshop program provides selected educators and influential community members with the opportunity to see how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into Marines. The workshop also provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps training practices, military job skills, service opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 07:11
    Photo ID: 9066290
    VIRIN: 250527-M-VX251-1026
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.68 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Educator's Workshop May 2025: Day 1 [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Ryanne Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dallas
    Austin
    ABQ
    Educators
    Houston
    Training

