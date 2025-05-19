Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard Cyber Participates in Balikatan 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guam Guard Cyber Participates in Balikatan 2025

    GUAM

    04.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Guam National Guard

    From left, Sgt. Edward Acda, Lt. Col. Vern Perez, Sgt. 1st Class Celine Taitano, Capt. Ryan Arellano, Staff Sgt. Jovencio Mortera, and Sgt. Avery Tyquiengco of the Guam National Guard participate in Balikatan Cyber Defense Exercise, Manila, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 9065848
    VIRIN: 250427-Z-RJ317-1001
    Resolution: 914x661
    Size: 615.14 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard Cyber Participates in Balikatan 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guam Guard Cyber Participates in Balikatan 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Cyber
    Philippines
    National Guard
    Balikatan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download