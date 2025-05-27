Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) in Honolulu, May 23, 2025. Commissioned in 2019, Midgett is named after the Midgett family and is one of two Coast Guard legend-class National Security Cutters homeported in Honolulu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ens. Harlan Brady).