Pa. National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic

Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Soldier Services Division and Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Francis R. Montgomery, participate in the Big 33 Football Classic May 25 at Cumberland Valley High School. The game, played annually on Memorial Day weekend, features all-star football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
