    Pa. National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic [Image 7 of 11]

    Pa. National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Soldier Services Division and Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Francis R. Montgomery, participate in the Big 33 Football Classic May 25 at Cumberland Valley High School. The game, played annually on Memorial Day weekend, features all-star football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 9063787
    VIRIN: 250525-Z-CQ783-1008
    Resolution: 3082x3759
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pa. National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic [Image 11 of 11], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Memorial Day
    All-Star
    PNG
    Big 33

