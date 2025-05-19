Pa. National Guard participates in Big 33 Football Classic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Soldier Services Division and Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Francis R. Montgomery, participate in the Big 33 Football Classic May 25 at Cumberland Valley High School. The game, played annually on Memorial Day weekend, features all-star football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)