Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sandstorm A-10s [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sandstorm A-10s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A pair of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct a combat air patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. The A-10’s presence in the region is part of the U.S. commitment to providing security to regional partners and coalition allies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9063594
    VIRIN: 250513-F-WN564-1178
    Resolution: 5993x2213
    Size: 1012.86 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandstorm A-10s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    sandstorm
    In-Flight Refueling
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download