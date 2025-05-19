Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sandstorm A-10s [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sandstorm A-10s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II returns to combat air patrol after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. A-10s are utilized throughout the AOR to secure regional stability and counter emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9063593
    VIRIN: 250513-F-WN564-1161
    Resolution: 4005x1479
    Size: 351.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandstorm A-10s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s
    Sandstorm A-10s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    sandstorm
    In-Flight Refueling
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download