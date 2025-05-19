Sandstorm A-10s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II returns to combat air patrol after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. A-10s are utilized throughout the AOR to secure regional stability and counter emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)