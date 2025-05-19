Sandstorm A-10s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a combat air patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can patrol over battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)