A pair of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct a combat air patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. A-10s are deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide close air support for ground forces conducting operations to promote the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9063589
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-WN564-1176
|Resolution:
|5797x3261
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sandstorm A-10s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.