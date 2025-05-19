Sandstorm A-10s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. A-10s are deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to provide close air support for ground forces conducting operations to promote the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)