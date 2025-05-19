Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Practice Tactical Casualty Combat Care [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailor Practice Tactical Casualty Combat Care

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Yeoman 1st Class Arvin Alon, from Dededo, Guam, fills out a tactical combat casualty care card on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 04:42
    Underway
    Sailors
    General Quarters Drill
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

