Solvang Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Jeremiah Alefosio, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, speaks to guests of a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Solvang, Calif., May 26, 2025. The event honored and remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)