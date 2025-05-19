Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oise-Aisne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025 [Image 13 of 13]

    Oise-Aisne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa Marines, left, and French service members, right, pose for a group photo at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, France, May 25, 2025. The Belleau Wood Ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9062301
    VIRIN: 250525-M-GG264-1042
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: BELLEAU, FR
    WWI
    memorialday
    BelleauWood
    Oise Aisne American Cemetery
    USMC250
    HonorCourageCommitment

