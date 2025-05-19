Oise-Aisne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, lays a wreath during the Belleau Wood Ceremony at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, May 25, 2025. The Belleau Wood Ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)