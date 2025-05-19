Oise-Aisne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa Honor Platoon render a salute at the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, France, May 25, 2025. The Belleau Wood Ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)