250525-N-FY193-1577 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Bram Byer, a native of Chicago, Illinois, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, monitors a replenishment-at-sea. The Nimitz-class aircarft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9062087
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-FY193-1577
|Resolution:
|5668x3779
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.