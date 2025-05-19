250525-N-FY193-1435 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) sails in the Atlantic Ocean. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9062081
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-FY193-1435
|Resolution:
|5302x3787
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.