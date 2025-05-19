Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250525-N-FY193-1435 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) sails in the Atlantic Ocean. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)