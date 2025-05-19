250525-N-FY193-1427 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, conducts a replinishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9062078
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-FY193-1427
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.