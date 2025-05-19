Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250525-N-FY193-1399 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Bram Byer, a native of Chicago, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, adjusts his visor during a replenishment-at-sea. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)