    Truman's Deployment [Image 11 of 17]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250525-N-FY193-1352 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, and the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), center, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9062066
    VIRIN: 250525-N-FY193-1352
