Truman's Deployment

250525-N-FY193-1352 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, and the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), center, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)