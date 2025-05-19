Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 9 of 17]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250525-N-FY193-1295 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, flys over the Atlantic Ocean. The Nimitz-class aircarft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9062063
    VIRIN: 250525-N-FY193-1295
    Resolution: 3727x2662
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

