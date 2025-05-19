Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250525-N-FY193-1290 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, flys by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, and the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)