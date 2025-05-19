Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250525-N-SW048-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors transport cargo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)