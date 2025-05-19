250525-N-SW048-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors transport cargo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9062053
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-SW048-1087
|Resolution:
|5544x3696
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.