    Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 17]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250525-N-SW048-1070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), bottom, sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during a replenishment-at-sea. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9062048
    VIRIN: 250525-N-SW048-1070
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

