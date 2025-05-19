Sailors Conduct Security Force Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster 1st Class Christian Morales, from San Diego, California, demonstrates a proper kick with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Carin Dooley, from San Antonio, Texas, during Security Reaction Force – Basic training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 9, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)