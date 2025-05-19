Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    From left, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Andrew Baca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, practices elbow jabs with Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Blaise Mullis, from Boiling Springs, North Carolina, during Security Reaction Force – Basic training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 9, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 07:51
    Photo ID: 9061890
    VIRIN: 250409-N-AM483-1606
    Resolution: 4239x2826
    Size: 991.18 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Security Force Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training
    Sailors Conduct Security Force Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download