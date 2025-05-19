Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at the Santa Monica Pier

    Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at the Santa Monica Pier

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest’s “32nd Street Brass Band” performs at the Santa Monica Pier during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 01:42
    Photo ID: 9061782
    VIRIN: 250524-N-LB807-1136
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 745.31 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at the Santa Monica Pier, by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

