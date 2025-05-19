Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Band Southwest’s “32nd Street Brass Band” performs at the Santa Monica Pier during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025.

Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.