    Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at Inglewood High School [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at Inglewood High School

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest’s “32nd Street Brass Band” performs for band students at Inglewood High School during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 9061756
    VIRIN: 250523-N-LB807-4012
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 604.09 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band Performs at Inglewood High School [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band Southwest
    NRSW
    navy music
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    32nd Street Brass Band
    LAFW2025

