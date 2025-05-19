Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and volunteers wash the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park, Washington, D.C., May 24, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9061619
|VIRIN:
|250524-D-UO417-1599
|Resolution:
|7166x4777
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SD Washes Korean War Veterans Memorial [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.