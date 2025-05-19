Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Washes Korean War Veterans Memorial [Image 15 of 17]

    SD Washes Korean War Veterans Memorial

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and volunteers wash the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park, Washington, D.C., May 24, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Volunteering
    SECDEF
    Korean War Veterans Memorial

