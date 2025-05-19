Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy, US Coast Guard conduct joint flight training at sea aboard Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton [Image 3 of 4]

    US Navy, US Coast Guard conduct joint flight training at sea aboard Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Ensign Brendan Mattingly signals to a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to land on the flight deck of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2025. Hamilton is underway with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to sharpen integration as a seamless maritime team, ensuring rapid and decisive response to any threat. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Tyler Huynh)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 18:49
    Photo ID: 9061452
    VIRIN: 250520-G-NK568-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S. Navy
    training
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753)
    U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk

