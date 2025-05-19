US Navy, US Coast Guard conduct joint flight training at sea aboard Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, lands on the flight deck of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2025. Hamilton is underway with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to sharpen integration as a seamless maritime team, ensuring rapid and decisive response to any threat. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Tyler Huynh)