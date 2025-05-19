Navy Band Southwest’s Harborside Brass Quintet Performs at YOLA at Inglewood 2025 YAMMY’S Finale Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Band Southwest’s “Harborside Brass Quintet” performs for youth orchestra students at the YOLA at Inglewood 2025 YAMMY’S Finale Concert during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2025.

Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.