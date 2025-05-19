Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250524-N-WJ234-1048 PHILIPPINE SEA, (May 24, 2025) Midshipmen, onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during their midshipmen cruise, board an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck while in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 9060835
    VIRIN: 250524-N-WJ234-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen
    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download