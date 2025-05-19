USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250524-N-WJ234-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA, (May 24, 2025) Midshipmen, onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during their midshipmen cruise, board an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck while in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)