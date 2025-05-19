Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) U.S. service members attend the Los Angeles Angels baseball game during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9060832
    VIRIN: 250522-N-TJ001-1205
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week
    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week
    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week
    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week
    U.S. service members attend Los Angeles Angels baseball game during LA Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download