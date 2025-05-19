Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Westchester Park for LA Fleet Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Westchester Park for LA Fleet Week

    WESTCHESTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Shepard Fosdyke Jackson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    WESTCHESTER, Calif., (May 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, delivers remarks at a flag raising ceremony in Westchester Park, Calif., during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)

    This work, Sailors and Marines Volunteer at Westchester Park for LA Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by SN Shepard Fosdyke Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

