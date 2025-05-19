US, Morocco test bomb suits, drones at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces navigates a drone during African Lion 2025 (AL25), at Cap Draa, Tantan, Morocco, May 20, 2025. Joint and multinational training exercises allow units to demonstrate essential functions and enhance interoperability between allies and partners. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)