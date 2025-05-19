Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS [Image 9 of 17]

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

    APARRI, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jerad Lucero, a native of Florida and a motor transportation chief with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, ground guides the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System into the ocean while conducting beach rehearsals in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 01:04
    Photo ID: 9059909
    VIRIN: 250523-M-MI096-1325
    Resolution: 4554x3036
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: APARRI, LUZON, PH
