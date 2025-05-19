KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, ground guide the Marine Air Defense Integrated System while conducting beach rehearsals in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)