KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jerad Lucero, right, a native of Florida and a motor transportation chief with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Cpl. Michael Anderson, a native of Utah and a vehicle recovery operator with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d MLR, 3d MarDiv, ground guide the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System from the ocean while conducting beach rehearsals in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)