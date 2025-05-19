A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, ground guides the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System into the ocean while conducting beach rehearsals in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9059904
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-MI096-1296
|Resolution:
|2711x4066
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|APARRI, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.