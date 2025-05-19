Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS [Image 1 of 17]

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and 3d LAAB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

    APARRI, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct beach rehearsals with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    #Philippines
    #Kamandag
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #3d MLR
    #SaferTogetherUSPH

