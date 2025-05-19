LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors march at the Garden Grove Host Los Angeles (LA) Fleet Week Welcome Party during LA Fleet Week 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 22:39
|Photo ID:
|9059835
|VIRIN:
|250522-N-TJ001-1318
|Resolution:
|6432x3999
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garden Grove Host LA Fleet Week Welcome Party [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.