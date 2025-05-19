Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garden Grove Host LA Fleet Week Welcome Party [Image 2 of 5]

    Garden Grove Host LA Fleet Week Welcome Party

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in the Garden Grove Host Los Angeles (LA) Fleet Week Welcome Party during LA Fleet Week 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 22:39
    Photo ID: 9059821
    VIRIN: 250522-N-TJ001-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garden Grove Host LA Fleet Week Welcome Party [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

