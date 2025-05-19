LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors speak with Tim McOsker, councilmember for Los Angeles District 15, before a presentation at city hall during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9059616
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-VA505-1032
|Resolution:
|6720x4200
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Los Angeles City Council presentation featuring Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.