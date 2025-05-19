Los Angeles City Council presentation featuring Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet performs at City Hall during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)